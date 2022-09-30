See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Marietta, GA
Dr. Thomas Holmes, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Thomas Holmes, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Marietta, GA. They completed their residency with Brigham & Women's Hospital Program

Dr. Holmes works at Wellstar Neurology Headache Center in Marietta, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wellstar Neurology & Headache Center
    780 Canton Rd NE Ste 400, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 421-6115
    Wellstar Kennestone Hospital Inpatient Rehab Unit
    677 Church St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 422-3602
    Wellstar Neurology & Headache Center
    120 Stonebridge Pkwy Ste 210, Woodstock, GA 30189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 422-3602
    Wellstar Pain Medicine
    3747 Roswell Rd Ste 311, Marietta, GA 30062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 422-3602

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital
  • Wellstar Douglas Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
  • Wellstar Paulding Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Niki B — Sep 30, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Holmes, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326131467
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brigham &amp; Women's Hospital Program
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Holmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holmes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holmes has seen patients for Vertigo, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holmes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

