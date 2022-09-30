Dr. Thomas Holmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Holmes, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Holmes, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Marietta, GA. They completed their residency with Brigham & Women's Hospital Program
Dr. Holmes works at
Locations
Wellstar Neurology & Headache Center780 Canton Rd NE Ste 400, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 421-6115
Wellstar Kennestone Hospital Inpatient Rehab Unit677 Church St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-3602
Wellstar Neurology & Headache Center120 Stonebridge Pkwy Ste 210, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 422-3602
Wellstar Pain Medicine3747 Roswell Rd Ste 311, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 422-3602
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Just wanted to respond to the negative rating that was a coward and couldn’t leave their name. Dr. Holmes is an amazing Dr. His office staff is set by Wellstar, not him. Complain about Wellstar, not the Dr.
About Dr. Thomas Holmes, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1326131467
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hospital Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holmes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holmes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holmes works at
Dr. Holmes has seen patients for Vertigo, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holmes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.