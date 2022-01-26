Overview

Dr. Thomas Holbrook Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Holbrook Jr works at CAROLINA PULMONARY & CRITICAL CARE in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Cord Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.