Dr. Thomas Holbrook Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Holbrook Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Lexington County Health Services Dba Lexington Bra720 Rabon Rd, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 462-0423Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas Holbrook is an excellent surgery I had two crushed disc 20 years ago which he had repaired I had never had a problem with it I had to see him again on an auto accident in 2017 due to a shoulder injury I would recommend Midlands Orthopedic to all my friends and family they have a great group of surgeons and their staff is always Pleasant to deal with
About Dr. Thomas Holbrook Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1770695660
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holbrook Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holbrook Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holbrook Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holbrook Jr works at
Dr. Holbrook Jr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Cord Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holbrook Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Holbrook Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holbrook Jr.
