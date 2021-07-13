Dr. Thomas Hoerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hoerner, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hoerner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Methuen, MA. They completed their fellowship with Brigham & Women's Hospital
Dr. Hoerner works at
Locations
Holy Family Hospital70 East St, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 687-0151
Salem16 Pelham Rd, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 898-2244
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hoerner efficiently diagnosed the problem with my knee and provided advice in an understandable, useful, and friendly way. I feel that I now know how to manage my knee pain.
About Dr. Thomas Hoerner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1275525123
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hospital
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Surgery Residency
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Bowdoin College
- Orthopedic Surgery
