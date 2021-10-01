See All Dermatologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Thomas Hocker, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Hocker, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.

Dr. Hocker works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic-rochester
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 284-2511
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatologic Surgery
    6901 W 121st St, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 661-1755

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Melanoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Melanoma

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 01, 2021
    Very professional. Knowledgeable, friendly staff. Explains each phase of the procedure in laymen's terms. I Have been there 3 times for three different treatments. If you want the best of the Best, here HE is. Your search is over!
    KENT STUKEY — Oct 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Hocker, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689841025
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic
    • Santa Clara Valley Med Ctr
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Yale University
    • Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Hocker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hocker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hocker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hocker has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hocker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hocker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hocker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hocker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hocker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

