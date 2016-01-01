Dr. Thomas Hoang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hoang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hoang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Hoang works at
Locations
1
Houston Methodist Urology Associates18220 State Highway 249 Ste 365, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-0930
2
Houston Methodist West Hospital18500 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 737-0930Monday6:00am - 6:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Hoang, MD
- Urology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1124222799
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoang works at
Dr. Hoang has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoang speaks Vietnamese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.