Dr. Thomas Hoag, DO

Family Medicine
4.5 (98)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Thomas Hoag, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from A T Still University Of Health Sciences Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med Kirksville Mo and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hoag works at Discovery Park Family Medicine in Williamsburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Location

    Discovery Park Family Medicine
    5424 Discovery Park Blvd Bldg A, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
  • Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Obesity
Overweight
Dyslipidemia

Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Apr 03, 2021
    Dr Hoag has been my Doctor since I moved to Williamsburg in 2013. He is a great Dr who listens and takes time to explain things and insures that he has the whole picture to give you a great diagnosis.
    About Dr. Thomas Hoag, DO

    • Family Medicine
    27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356316640
    Education & Certifications

    Residency: Family Practice At John C. Lincoln Hospital
    Internship: Stanislaus Fam Prac
    Medical Education: A T Still University Of Health Sciences Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med Kirksville Mo
