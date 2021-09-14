Overview

Dr. Thomas Hirasa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hirasa works at Walter Hirasa Huang MDs in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.