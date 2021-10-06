Dr. Thomas Hirai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hirai, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hirai, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Sao Paulo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Locations
Specialized Surgeons200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 450, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (669) 267-5882
El Camino Health - Los Gatos825 Pollard Rd Ste 100, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (669) 309-0169
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hirai?
Dr. Hirai is best when it comes to Minimally Invasive Surgery. He is very gentle and caring which gives you confidence for surgery. His staff especially Taniya are very friendly and helpful. She made me very much comfortable before surgery and took good care of me after surgery as well. I recommend Dr. Hirai for surgery
About Dr. Thomas Hirai, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Spanish
- 1134231384
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Sao Paulo University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirai has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hirai speaks Japanese and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.