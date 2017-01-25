Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Hill, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hill, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Austin Office1015 E 32nd St Ste 406, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 495-1850
Seton Family of Doctors1601 Trinity St 804, Austin, TX 78712 Directions (512) 324-7865
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor. We were referred by a friend and we are very satisfied. He is very though in his office visits and takes his time in talking WITH you, not at you.
About Dr. Thomas Hill, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.