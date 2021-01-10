Dr. Thomas Hilgers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hilgers, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hilgers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.
Locations
Pope Paul the VI Institute6901 Mercy Rd Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68106 Directions (402) 390-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After 3 years of suffering from infertility we were blessed to have our first child thanks to Dr. Hilgers. We came from out of state so we charted and were diagnosed prior to coming out to Nebraska. Two months after having laser surgery to remove endometriosis we became pregnant! We now have 6 healthy children thanks to Dr. Hilger's treatment. We were able to locate a local Dr. that studied the Napro Technology treatments Dr. Hilgers created. I'm convinced had we not continued with his treatments we would've lost all our children. His treatment asks to monitor progesterone levels. In my case my levels would drop and required shots to maintain all my pregnancies. God bless this man and all those Doctors that take the time to continue his proven treatments.
About Dr. Thomas Hilgers, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1588742472
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
- Med College Ohio Hospital
- Rochester Genl Hosp
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- St. John's University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Hilgers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hilgers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hilgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hilgers has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hilgers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilgers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilgers.
