Dr. Thomas Hilgers, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Hilgers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.

Dr. Hilgers works at Saint Paul VI Institute in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pope Paul the VI Institute
    6901 Mercy Rd Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 390-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Female Sexual Function Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Mittelschmerz Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Subfertility Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 10, 2021
    After 3 years of suffering from infertility we were blessed to have our first child thanks to Dr. Hilgers. We came from out of state so we charted and were diagnosed prior to coming out to Nebraska. Two months after having laser surgery to remove endometriosis we became pregnant! We now have 6 healthy children thanks to Dr. Hilger's treatment. We were able to locate a local Dr. that studied the Napro Technology treatments Dr. Hilgers created. I'm convinced had we not continued with his treatments we would've lost all our children. His treatment asks to monitor progesterone levels. In my case my levels would drop and required shots to maintain all my pregnancies. God bless this man and all those Doctors that take the time to continue his proven treatments.
    Ruth Lowe — Jan 10, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Hilgers, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 54 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588742472
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
    • Med College Ohio Hospital
    • Rochester Genl Hosp
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • St. John's University
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Hilgers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hilgers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hilgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hilgers works at Saint Paul VI Institute in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Hilgers’s profile.

    Dr. Hilgers has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hilgers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilgers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilgers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilgers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilgers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

