Dr. Thomas Higgins, MD
Dr. Thomas Higgins, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Fort Sanders Regional Hosp EM1901 W Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 541-1111
Fort Sanders Sleep Disorders Center501 20th St Ste 303, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 541-1375
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He listens and always listens to what you say.
About Dr. Thomas Higgins, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1780766469
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.
