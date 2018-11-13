Overview

Dr. Thomas Herzog, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Herzog works at University Of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Gynecologic Cancer and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.