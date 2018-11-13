Dr. Herzog has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Herzog, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Herzog, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Locations
University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-6373MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Drake Pavilion2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 585-2323Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
University of Cincinnati Physicians7675 Wellness Way Ste 202, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-4880
Uima Hepatology Laboratory231 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Directions (513) 584-6373
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Herzog is a great surgeon. At one point we had a communication issue and when he found out I was upset, he immediately called me and not only was apologetic but took the time to talk with me and get on the same page. He is straight forward and where that may not always be warm and fuzzy, and doesn't coddle you, I fully trusted my health in his hands. He does care, and he is brilliant physician and surgeon. Staff are wonderful. He doesn't leave you waiting in the waiting area.
About Dr. Thomas Herzog, MD
- Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herzog accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herzog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herzog has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Gynecologic Cancer and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herzog on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Herzog. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herzog.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herzog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herzog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.