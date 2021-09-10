Dr. Thomas Herrick, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Herrick, DDS
Dr. Thomas Herrick, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lacey, WA.

Lop Southeast Suite A5330 Corporate Center Loop SE Ste A, Lacey, WA 98503 Directions (360) 450-2844
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Always personable and efficient. I have been a patient for many years and intend to remain with Tom and his staff. Never been disappointed. If your looking for a new dentist, I highly recommend Thomas Herrick.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1992880504
Dr. Herrick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrick accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Herrick using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Herrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

204 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.