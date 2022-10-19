Dr. Thomas Herendeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herendeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Herendeen, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Herendeen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Associates PC10021 Dupont Circle Ct, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 426-8117
Ear Nose and Throat Associates Lutheran Park Medical Park7926 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 426-8117
Ear Nose & Throat Associates7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 102, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 426-8117
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
EXCELLENT care. Very informative and made me feel much more comfortable with my difficult condition.
About Dr. Thomas Herendeen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1356333272
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- IU Health Methodist
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herendeen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herendeen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herendeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herendeen has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herendeen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Herendeen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herendeen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herendeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herendeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.