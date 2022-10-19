Overview

Dr. Thomas Herendeen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Herendeen works at Ear Nose and Throat Associates PC in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.