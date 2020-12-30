Dr. Herbst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Herbst, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Herbst, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Locations
Thomas J Herbst MD Pllc202 E Washington St Ste 708, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 327-9322
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Herbst is readily available at all times. He has made accommodations for my son many times. He is highly qualified to deal with all psychiatric needs. He has allowed for telemed appts with my son as well.
About Dr. Thomas Herbst, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Psychiatry
