Dr. Thomas Hellwig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hellwig, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Hellwig works at
Locations
-
1
St Bernardine Medical Center2101 N Waterman Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 883-8711
-
2
San Bernardino Medical Group Laboratory1700 N Waterman Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 883-8611
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hellwig is knowledgeable, patient and thorough. His staff is helpful and diligent. He is experienced and very professional.
About Dr. Thomas Hellwig, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1275503963
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hellwig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hellwig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hellwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hellwig works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hellwig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hellwig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hellwig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hellwig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.