Dr. Thomas Hellwig, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Hellwig, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Hellwig works at Riverside Hospital in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Bernardine Medical Center
    2101 N Waterman Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 883-8711
  2. 2
    San Bernardino Medical Group Laboratory
    1700 N Waterman Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 883-8611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Shortness of Breath
Acute Pharyngitis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Shortness of Breath
Acute Pharyngitis

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 02, 2021
    Dr. Hellwig is knowledgeable, patient and thorough. His staff is helpful and diligent. He is experienced and very professional.
    Timothy Prince — Apr 02, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Hellwig, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Hellwig, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 56 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275503963
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University Medical Center
    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Hellwig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hellwig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hellwig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hellwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hellwig works at Riverside Hospital in San Bernardino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hellwig’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hellwig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hellwig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hellwig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hellwig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

