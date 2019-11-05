Overview

Dr. Thomas Heigle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Heigle works at Eye Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.