Dr. Thomas Heigle, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Heigle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Eye Medical Center Apmc7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 4000, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-6565Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Louisiana State University Surgical Center Department of Ophthalmology9032 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a rare condition where the white portion of my eye grew over the cornea. In a very delicate surgery, Dr. Heigle was able to cut away the offending cells, and glue in new tissue to correct the issue. He is a very professional, skilled and intelligent doctor and he treated my issue with great levity. My eyesight has improved greatly since the successful surgery and I have Dr. Heigle to thank. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Thomas Heigle, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heigle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heigle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heigle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heigle has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heigle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heigle speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Heigle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heigle.
