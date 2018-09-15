Overview

Dr. Thomas Hei, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Hei works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Factoria in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

