Dr. Thomas Heffron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Heffron, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Chicago Hospitals|University of Chicago Pritzer School of Medicine
Dr. Heffron works at
Locations
The Pelvic Solutions Center1601 E 19th Ave Ste 5500, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0168Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
SurgOne - Aurora1444 S Potomac St Ste 190, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0169
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Heffron completed my liver transplant for Alpha 1 deficiency in 2002 at Emory University Hospital. The procedure was difficult with a lengthy recovery. I have never experienced any signs of rejection and for over 20 years I have lived a relatively normal life without any serious medical problems. I am now 76 years old. Charles Isele. b Benton Ky.
About Dr. Thomas Heffron, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- 1063522423
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals|University of Chicago Pritzer School of Medicine
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
