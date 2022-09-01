Overview

Dr. Thomas Heffernan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Heffernan works at North Texas Gynecologic Oncology in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.