Dr. Thomas Hecker, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Dr. Thomas Hecker, DPM

Podiatry Sports Medicine
4.5 (71)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Thomas Hecker, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Loveland, CO. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.

Dr. Hecker works at Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO with other offices in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies
    3470 E 15th St, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 663-3975
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Hecker Sports and Regenerative Medicine
    2021 Battlecreek Dr Unit A, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 631-8877
    Hecker Sports and Regenerative Medicine
    2315 E Harmony Rd Ste 130, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 631-8877

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Poudre Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 26, 2020
    Dr. Hecker and his team are fantastic!! I was able to avoid potential surgeries for a torn tendon because of his treatment and even after leaving the Fort Collins area, there was a followup
Nov 26, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Hecker, DPM

    • Podiatry Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1124001482
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Mary Of Nazareth Hospital
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
