Dr. Thomas Hecker, DPM
Dr. Thomas Hecker, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Loveland, CO. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.
Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies3470 E 15th St, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 663-3975Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hecker Sports and Regenerative Medicine2021 Battlecreek Dr Unit A, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 631-8877
Hecker Sports and Regenerative Medicine2315 E Harmony Rd Ste 130, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 631-8877
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Hecker and his team are fantastic!! I was able to avoid potential surgeries for a torn tendon because of his treatment and even after leaving the Fort Collins area, there was a followup
- Podiatry Sports Medicine
- English
- 1124001482
- Saint Mary Of Nazareth Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Hecker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hecker accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hecker has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hecker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Hecker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hecker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hecker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hecker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.