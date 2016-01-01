See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Thomas Hawk, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Hawk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.

Dr. Hawk works at Next Step Foot and Ankle Centers in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Missouri Orthopedic & Arthroscopic Sugery Inc.
    3824 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63109
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    About Dr. Thomas Hawk, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1306932207
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    Orthopedic Surgery
