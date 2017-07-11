Dr. Thomas Hawk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hawk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hawk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School.
Dr. Hawk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fagadau Hawk & Swanson6131 Luther Ln Ste 216, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 987-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hawk?
Dr. Hawk is very thorough and explains everything in great details. We always leave his office feeling comfortable andconfident in his diagnosis and his recommendations. His staff is very professional, courteous, friendly, and responsive to you questions and concerns.
About Dr. Thomas Hawk, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1104823442
Education & Certifications
- Tulane
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- U Tex
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawk works at
Dr. Hawk has seen patients for Floaters, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.