Dr. Havel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Havel, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Havel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Havel works at
Locations
El Camino Health2500 Grant Rd, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 361-0646Monday6:00am - 6:00pmTuesday6:00am - 6:00pmWednesday6:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:00am - 6:00pmFriday6:00am - 6:00pmSaturday6:00am - 6:00pmSunday6:00am - 6:00pm
Taube Pavilion2590 Grant Rd, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 940-7291
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Havel is the Director of El Camino Hospital inpatient Psychiatry. He has a lot of experience in the psychiatric field. His clinic is well organized. He frequently meets with his team of nurses and social worker to discuss the patients' illness, behaviors, and to plan for their well being. He takes into consideration family input. He does cares about patients with serious mental illness.
About Dr. Thomas Havel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1871625194
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Havel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Havel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Havel works at
Dr. Havel has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, and more.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Havel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Havel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Havel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.