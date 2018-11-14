Dr. Thomas Hastetter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hastetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hastetter, MD
Dr. Thomas Hastetter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Center for Spine and Sports Medicine LLC7145 E Virginia St, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 858-2229
- Deaconess Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Hastetter?
As an 18 year old, it has been a whirlwind of scary for me when it comes to talking about the problems I am facing with something so "taboo". I called and scheduled an appointment and got in at a time that worked for me which was important since I go to school full time. He did my procedure and diagnosed me with Endometriosis. He explained things in ways that I understood and was very reassuring when it came to talking about the Lupron shot that I was apprehensive about. I think he's nice, too.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1992770127
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
Dr. Hastetter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hastetter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hastetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hastetter has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hastetter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hastetter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hastetter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hastetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hastetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.