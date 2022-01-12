Dr. Thomas Hascall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hascall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hascall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hascall, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Hascall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Health MPTF Bob Hope335 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (323) 880-6063
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hascall?
Great. Good Doctor Very pleased
About Dr. Thomas Hascall, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245315324
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Center
- UCLA/Olive View Med Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hascall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hascall using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hascall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hascall works at
Dr. Hascall speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hascall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hascall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hascall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hascall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.