Dr. Thomas Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Harris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
Thomas W. Harris, MD5395 Ruffin Rd Ste 201, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 874-3444
Shoulder Knee Institute81800 Doctor Carreon Blvd Ste B, Indio, CA 92201 Directions (858) 874-3444
Shoulder Knee Institute1415 Ridgeback Rd Ste 202, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (858) 874-3444
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harris spent time with me and explained what treatment I needed moving forward. His staff is always very friendly. I would recommend Dr. Harris.
About Dr. Thomas Harris, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316056492
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center San Diego
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
