Overview

Dr. Thomas Harrington, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Harrington works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease, Hemophilia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.