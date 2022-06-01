Overview

Dr. Thomas Harper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Madison, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Harper works at Dr. Black's Eye Associates in Madison, IN with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN and Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.