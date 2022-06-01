Dr. Thomas Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Harper, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Harper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Madison, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Harper works at
Locations
-
1
Madison441 Green Rd, Madison, IN 47250 Directions (812) 273-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Eye Associates of Southern Indiana302 W 14th St Ste 100A, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 284-0660
-
3
Louisville3810 Springhurst Blvd Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 897-9881
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harper?
Dr Harper, is the I refer all my clients to for an opthalmology doctor. I highly recommend him and his staff.
About Dr. Thomas Harper, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1346440583
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute/University of Miami
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper works at
Dr. Harper has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.