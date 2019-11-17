Dr. Thomas Hanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hanson, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hanson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Middlesex Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Obstetrics Gynecology & Menopause Physicians P.c.40 Temple St Ste 7A, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 789-2011
Sound Obstetrics & Gynecology180 Westbrook Rd, Essex, CT 06426 Directions (860) 767-0223
OB/GYN & Menopause Physicians135 GOOSE LN, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 453-4450
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Middlesex Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I hope he never retires. He has been my doctor for at least 30 years, and they don't have many doctors like this anymore. He will be very tough to replace. Great office staff as well.
About Dr. Thomas Hanson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Hanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanson has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.