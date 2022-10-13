Overview

Dr. Tom Hansen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Hansen works at Cape Diabetes and Endocrinology in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.