Dr. Thomas Hanscom, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Thomas Hanscom, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hanscom, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Hanscom works at
Locations
The Retina Partners16500 Ventura Blvd Ste 250, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (310) 829-3303
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The very best! I had eye surgery with Dr. Hanscom. With my condition of having "asteroids Hyalosis" I looked for a Dr. for a long time. I went to several doctors and none of the them had the experience or expertise to do my surgery. Most simply told me I had a condition that I would have to live with. It has been 2 years since my surgery with Dr. Hanscom and I see clearly. He saved my career, as we all need to see to work but he also saved my vision and I owe him a lot. R Espinoza.
About Dr. Thomas Hanscom, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1063476448
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- University Fla
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hanscom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanscom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanscom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanscom works at
Dr. Hanscom has seen patients for Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanscom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanscom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanscom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanscom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanscom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.