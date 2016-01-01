See All Dermatologists in Stillwater, OK
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Hall, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (128)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Hall, MD is a dermatologist in Stillwater, OK. Dr. Hall completed a residency at Ou Medical Center. He currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Stillwater and is affiliated with Stillwater Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Stillwater
    1329 S Sangre Rd Ste B, Stillwater, OK 74074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 533-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Enid
    915 E Owen K Garriott Rd Ste D, Enid, OK 73701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 599-0648
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Ponca City
    117 Patton Dr Ste 205, Ponca City, OK 74601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 576-3369
  4. 4
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Ponca City
    1908 N 14th St Ste 205, Ponca City, OK 74601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 762-7450
  5. 5
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Woodward
    916 19th St, Woodward, OK 73801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 377-3644
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Ringworm
Folliculitis
Dry Skin
Ringworm
Folliculitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Community Care Network
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • HealthSmart
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Thrivent Financial
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • Universal American

About Dr. Thomas Hall, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 20 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1174578280
Education & Certifications

  • Ou Medical Center
  • Univ of OK Coll of Med
  • Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK
  • Stillwater Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 128 ratings
Patient Ratings (128)
5 Star
(106)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(15)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hall has seen patients for Dry Skin, Ringworm and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

128 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.