Dr. Thomas Hahm, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hahm, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mt Pleasant, SC. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Locations
Carolina Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Institute, PA180 Wingo Way Ste 205, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 884-1400Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas Hahm is an excellent surgeon. I had a double mastectomy and the result was fantastic. I am very happy, he always answered my doubts and was very aware of my recovery. He is an excellent surgeon and I recommend it to everyone. He and his team are great people understand the difficult time we who suffer breast cancer; thanks to him and his team, today I feel confident of myself again.
About Dr. Thomas Hahm, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1518914894
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Louisville
- Emory University Hospital
Dr. Hahm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hahm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hahm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahm.
