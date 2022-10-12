Overview

Dr. Thomas Hagerty, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus and Northern Dutchess Hospital.



Dr. Hagerty works at Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.