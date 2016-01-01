See All Dermatologists in Newark, OH
Dr. Thomas Hagele, MD

Dermatology
5 (45)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Hagele, MD is a dermatologist in Newark, OH. Dr. Hagele completed a residency at University of South Florida / College of Medicine. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Hagele is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Licking Memorial Dermatology Mcmillen
    1717 W Main St Ste 204, Newark, OH 43055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (220) 564-7955

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Rash
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Rash Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Thomas Hagele, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 11 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1659638443
Education & Certifications

  • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
  • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
  • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
  • Ohio State University
  • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
  • Licking Memorial Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 45 ratings
Patient Ratings (45)
5 Star
(44)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
