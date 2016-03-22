Overview

Dr. Thomas Habiger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Habiger works at Norman Prince Spine Institute at Newport Hospital in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.