Dr. Thomas Haberkamp, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Haberkamp, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Haberkamp works at
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-6696Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health Center26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 444-6689
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
I was a patient of Dr. Haberkamp when he was at Rush Medical Center in Chicago. I was having severe episodes of vertigo and no one was able to help me until I found Dr. Haberkamp. He immediately put me at ease, and his gentle and caring manner, as well as his being up to date on all the newest technologies and medications, really put my mind at ease. He has a vast wealth of knowledge and experience and I can't say enough great things about him. Even to this day, he is the best doctor I have ever had. I once half jokingly told him that I wish he was my doctor for everything, and he laughed and said he would have been in school for a very long time. I never felt rushed, and he always took time and listened to all of my concerns and responded with enthusiasm. I miss him and wish he was still my doctor. He is simply the best there i
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
