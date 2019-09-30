Dr. Guzzardi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Guzzardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Guzzardi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Guzzardi works at
Locations
-
1
Champaign Dental Group60 Merritt Blvd, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (914) 241-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guzzardi?
I have been with Dr. Guzzardi for many years. Unfortunately, I moved to Florida 2 years ago due to arthritis and bone pain issues, but I return to this area just to see him from June through October. He is the best doctor I have ever had. He is very concerned, and thorough. I just wish he were in Florida, as the doctors down there are lacking in education. I see all my doctors upstate NY here as soon as I arrive.
About Dr. Thomas Guzzardi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710952759
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center|Ny And Presby Hospital|Ny Med College|St Vincent's Hsp and M C Ny
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guzzardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guzzardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guzzardi works at
Dr. Guzzardi speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Guzzardi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guzzardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guzzardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guzzardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.