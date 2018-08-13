Dr. Guttuso Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Guttuso Jr, MD
Dr. Thomas Guttuso Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Western New York Radiology Assocs100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-5600Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
University of Buffalo MD Physicians Group5851 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 932-6080
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Guttuso is an excellent neurologist. He takes his time and really listens and has great concern for his patients. He is a specialist in treating movement disorders including Parkinsons.
About Dr. Thomas Guttuso Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Neurology
Dr. Guttuso Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guttuso Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Guttuso Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guttuso Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guttuso Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guttuso Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.