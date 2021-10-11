Dr. Thomas Guglielmo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guglielmo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Guglielmo, DPM
Overview
Dr. Thomas Guglielmo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Sharon Hospital.
Locations
Danbury Orthopedic Associates PC131 Kent Rd, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 354-8616
Smiles By Round338 Bantam Rd, Litchfield, CT 06759 Directions (203) 797-1500
Susan M Parisi MD LLC50 AMENIA RD, Sharon, CT 06069 Directions (860) 364-0134
New England Psychiatric Associates LLC50 Hospital Hill Rd, Sharon, CT 06069 Directions (860) 354-8616
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Sharon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My overall experience was great - I was taken in immediately and his assistance went over my heel pain - walked me over to the X-ray room and X-rays were taken. Dr Guglielmo came in reviewed my X-rays with me and explained the pain I was experiencing and how we can alleviate it. Took his time to discuss available treatments going forward and making certain I understood everything we discussed. The only issue I would recommend that his office improve - twice I requested appointments on his website with no call backs - when I finally called in for an appointment and reiterated that twice I tried to get an appointment online - I was told they don’t always get the notifications from the website.
About Dr. Thomas Guglielmo, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guglielmo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guglielmo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guglielmo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guglielmo has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guglielmo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Guglielmo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guglielmo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guglielmo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guglielmo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.