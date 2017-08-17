See All Otolaryngologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Thomas Guffin, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Guffin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Guffin works at Buckhead ENT in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buckhead ENT
    1800 Peachtree St NW Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-7654

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 17, 2017
    Dr Guffin has a easy way of putting you at ease and establishing immediate trust level with you. His practice has moved to Buckead ENT, 1800 PEACHTREE STREET, SUITE 700. ATL.GA 30309/Office:404- 350-7966. He does perform balloon sinus procedure for severe sinus problems. You will feel informed and cared for. Joe Simpkins RN,CCM, Patient
    Joe Simpkins in Douglasville, Ga 30134 — Aug 17, 2017
    About Dr. Thomas Guffin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174603112
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Affil Hosps
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Guffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guffin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guffin has seen patients for Deviated Septum and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Guffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guffin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

