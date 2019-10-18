Dr. Thomas Guest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Guest, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Guest, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University
Locations
Emory St. Joseph's Hospital of Atlanta5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 847-9999Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had to reschedule my stress test because of acute gout attack. I have tried the last four days to reschedule and appt. scheduler sends a message to a secretary or assistant in another office. No one has called me to reschedule. Problem with scheduling .
About Dr. Thomas Guest, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Wash U-Barnes Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guest has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guest accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guest has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guest on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Guest. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guest.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.