Dr. Thomas Guagliardo, DO
Dr. Thomas Guagliardo, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Locations
Aria Health Center10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Was seen by Dr Guagliardo for renal disease. I was very impressed with his thoroughness for a first appointment. He went over everything in my records since I have an extensive medical history including Lupus and severer coronary artery disease along with steroid induced diabetes . He was easy to talk to and explained everything to me. I will continue to see him for renal disease. He will coordinate my care with the other doctors on my team . He is also affiliated with the hospital I am usually admitted , which is Jefferson-Torresdale.
About Dr. Thomas Guagliardo, DO
- Hospital Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1538321617
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
