Dr. Thomas Gruber, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Gruber, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.

Dr. Gruber works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Pathological Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery
    2603 Kentucky Avenue Medical Park 2 Suite 402, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Paducah

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meningiomas
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Pathological Spine Fracture
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Excision Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Nov 22, 2019
Dr. Gruber repaired the crushed L5 vertebrae in 2018. I have no pain and have resumed most activities I did before my accident. I highly recommend Dr. Gruber. I am grateful to him.
— Nov 22, 2019
About Dr. Thomas Gruber, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1487924353
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Gruber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gruber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gruber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gruber works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery in Paducah, KY. View the full address on Dr. Gruber’s profile.

Dr. Gruber has seen patients for Meningiomas, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Pathological Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruber.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gruber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gruber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

