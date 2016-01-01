Dr. Thomas Grube, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grube is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Grube, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Grube, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mandan, ND. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck.
Dr. Grube works at
Locations
Audrey E. Fields O.d. & Associates P.c.107 3rd Ave NW, Mandan, ND 58554 Directions (701) 751-2131
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Grube, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1659328516
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Grube has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grube accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grube has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grube works at
Dr. Grube has seen patients for Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grube on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grube. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grube.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grube, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grube appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.