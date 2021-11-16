See All Oncologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Thomas Grote, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Grote, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Grote, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Ashe Memorial Hospital and Wilkes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Grote works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7971

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Grote?

    Nov 16, 2021
    Dr Grote is caring, compassionate, very efficient and knowledgeable. He along with Christ and my other Md’s saved my life. I thank God for him.
    Cami Oxentine — Nov 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Grote, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Grote, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grote to family and friends

    Dr. Grote's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Grote

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Grote, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Grote, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1215907993
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Duke U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Ashe Memorial Hospital
    • Wilkes Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Grote, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grote has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grote works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Grote’s profile.

    Dr. Grote has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grote on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grote. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grote.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.