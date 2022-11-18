Dr. Thomas Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gross, MD
Dr. Thomas Gross, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.
Midlands Orthopedics and Neurosurgery1910 Blanding St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Midlands Orthopaedics Surgery Center LLC1930 Blanding St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 256-4107
Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Northeast120 Gateway Corporate Blvd, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (949) 852-3400
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr gross resurfaced my left hip 12 years ago. I have had NO issues with it while racing dirtiest, water-skiing, mountain biking and gym work. I came back when my right hip gave up. He is the most pleasant, informative orthopedic surgeon I have met. I have met a few. I am so blessed to have met and been repaired by him
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1013918275
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
