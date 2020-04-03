Dr. Thomas Grogan Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grogan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Grogan Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Grogan Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Grogan Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Los Angeles Pediatric Orthopaedics11710 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 828-5441Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grogan Jr?
Dr. Grogan has been the absolut BEST Orthopedic Doctor for over 30 years! Treating a skateboard injury broken arm for our 7 yr. old son... setting a broken femur with rods with screws, caused by an ice hockey accident to our 10 year old, with months in a hospital bed.. screw rods and the perfect Doctor secured a perfect recovery! Injections into my husband's knees, has allowed him to walk without difficulty and extreme pain! We love Dr. Grogan...and you will too! Let him be your personal Orthopedic Doctor for your young and old! He's the BEST!
About Dr. Thomas Grogan Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1134260110
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship Trauma Munich, West Germany
- UCLA
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Princeton U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grogan Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grogan Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grogan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grogan Jr works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Grogan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grogan Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grogan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grogan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.