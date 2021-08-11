Overview

Dr. Thomas Grimaldi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center.



Dr. Grimaldi works at Caremount Medical Group in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Carmel, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.