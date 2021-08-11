Dr. Thomas Grimaldi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimaldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Grimaldi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Grimaldi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center.
Dr. Grimaldi works at
Locations
Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-5600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Lyda Rojas Mdpc664 Stoneleigh Ave Ste 204, Carmel, NY 10512 Directions (845) 790-8935
Hospital Affiliations
- Putnam Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Top Doctor in his field Takes his time with you during your appointment knows his business I cannot understand the very few negative reviews but I am guessing its just human nature for some folks to complain do not let those few negatives sway you away from seeing this Top Doc!
About Dr. Thomas Grimaldi, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1487748802
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grimaldi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grimaldi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimaldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grimaldi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grimaldi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimaldi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimaldi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimaldi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimaldi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.